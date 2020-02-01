SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 421.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Ryder System worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 47,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith acquired 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

