SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 719,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $163.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.43, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $165.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.