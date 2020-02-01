SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 284.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

