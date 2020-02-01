SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 1,168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Avnet worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. Avnet has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

