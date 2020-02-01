SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $196.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $201.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.14 and a 200-day moving average of $163.59.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

