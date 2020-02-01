SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Healthequity worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

