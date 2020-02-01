SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

GPN stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $111.65 and a one year high of $202.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.