SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 601,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after purchasing an additional 79,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

CPRT stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

