SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $196.11 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.59 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

