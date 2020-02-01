SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of WABCO worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WABCO by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in WABCO by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 532,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,195,000 after acquiring an additional 143,569 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 22.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,482,000 after acquiring an additional 80,445 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after acquiring an additional 310,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 46.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 192,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 61,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.08.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WABCO stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.40 million. WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Research analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

