SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 735.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Cyberark Software worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,624,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth $10,458,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth $7,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $138.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $83.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

