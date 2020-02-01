SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1,301.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.