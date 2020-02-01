SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Life Storage worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

NYSE LSI opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.21.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The business had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

