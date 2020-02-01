SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 959.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $12,398,543.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,605 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

