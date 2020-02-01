SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1,454.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,012,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.94 and a 52-week high of $153.67. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

