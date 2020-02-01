SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.