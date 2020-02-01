SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.80% of Penn Virginia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Penn Virginia by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

