SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 11,416 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 521.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $263.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.76 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.