SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 357,528 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 1,382.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,528 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cloudera worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cloudera by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cloudera by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

