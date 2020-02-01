SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 46,075 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 456.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,075 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Albany International worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 82.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Albany International by 29.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

