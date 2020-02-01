SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 83,785 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 439.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,785 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HD Supply worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

