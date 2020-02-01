SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 105,047 H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.29% of H&E Equipment Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after buying an additional 197,731 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 545,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $27.11 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.91.

HEES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

