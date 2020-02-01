SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 2,477.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260,653 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hecla Mining worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,698,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,129,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 187.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 38,186 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HL stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

