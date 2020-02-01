SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 259,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,357,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 130.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cemex SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

CX stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.