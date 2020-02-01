SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of NuVasive worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in NuVasive by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVA. Leerink Swann raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

