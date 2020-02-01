SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 3,939.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 484,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 244,051 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 661,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.31.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.