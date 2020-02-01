SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 2,285.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $218,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in LYFT by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LYFT by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after buying an additional 346,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LYFT by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,581,000 after buying an additional 343,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth $13,794,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LYFT to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

In related news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342.

LYFT stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. LYFT’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

