SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 214,814 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,814 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of BEST worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEST. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in BEST in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BEST in the third quarter worth $294,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. BEST Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

