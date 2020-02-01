SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,366 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

Ross Stores stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

