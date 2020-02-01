SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 65,940 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Incyte stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

