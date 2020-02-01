SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 68,170 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,170 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,532,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $227.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $239.40. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,486.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

