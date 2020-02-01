SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 97,150 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

FE opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.19. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

