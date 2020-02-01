SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.63% of Diamond S Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have commented on DSSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

