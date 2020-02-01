SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268,263 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.07% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 99,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

