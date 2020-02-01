SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 263,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RL. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

RL stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $7,629,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,485. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.