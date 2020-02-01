Sharder (SS) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Sharder has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $403,361.00 and $27,412.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sharder

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org.

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, OTCBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

