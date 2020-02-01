Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 52,639 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders have sold a total of 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.93. 25,140,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. FIX boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

