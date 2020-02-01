Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.46 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.62 on Friday, reaching $201.91. 31,258,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

