Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Landmark Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 202.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $21.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,432.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,402.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,275.98. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

