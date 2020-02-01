Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. 13,698,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $106.39 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.