Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $39,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $556.99 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $397.00 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

