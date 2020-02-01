Shift Price Reaches $0.0219 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $300,225.00 and approximately $562.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,714,656 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

