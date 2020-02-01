Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 2.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 53.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 15.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 52,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,809. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

