Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 4,133 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 2.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $37,095,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 924.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $136.20. 1,300,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $137.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

