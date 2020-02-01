ShowHand Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $16,981.00 and $3,841.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02984846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00120936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

