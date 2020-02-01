SIBCoin (SIB) Market Capitalization Tops $586,035.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $586,035.00 and approximately $4,933.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,367.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.94 or 0.01948686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.04041860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00755562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00781889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009179 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00713190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,175,981 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

