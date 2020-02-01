Signatum Reaches Market Capitalization of $40,379.00 (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Signatum has a market cap of $40,379.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signatum has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Signatum coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023047 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.93 or 0.02629449 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002426 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Signatum Coin Profile

SIGT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

