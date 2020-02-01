Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Natixis raised its stake in Signature Bank by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $141.89 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $111.91 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

