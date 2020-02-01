Silent Notary (SNTR) Market Capitalization Achieves $152,198.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Silent Notary has a market cap of $152,198.00 and approximately $26,915.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, TOPBTC, Bilaxy and DDEX. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bilaxy, DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, TOPBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

