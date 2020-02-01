Silverway One Day Volume Reaches $263,914.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $263,914.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded 67.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,367.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.04041860 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00695094 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

